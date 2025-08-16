Premier League: Salah extends opening weekend record while honouring Jota

It was a night of history and emotion for Mohamed Salah as he extended his Premier League record for the most goals scored on the opening weekend, while also paying tribute to his late teammate Diogo Jota during Liverpool’s 4-2 victory over AFC Bournemouth.

Salah struck his 10th Matchweek 1 goal in stoppage time, sealing the win and moving level with Andrew Cole in fourth place on the Premier League’s all-time scoring chart with 187 goals. The Egyptian star celebrated by mimicking one of Jota’s trademark celebrations, a gesture that capped a poignant evening of remembrance following last month’s tragic passing of the Portuguese forward in a car accident.

Liverpool fans and players had earlier honoured Jota with an emotional pre-match tribute, and Salah was visibly moved before delivering his decisive moment. After the final whistle, he again applauded the Kop, drawing further cheers from the Anfield faithful.

The strike not only added to his opening weekend record — now two ahead of Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Jamie Vardy — but also underlined Salah’s remarkable consistency since joining the Premier League.

All-time Premier League top scorers

Alan Shearer — 260

Harry Kane — 213

Wayne Rooney — 208

Andrew Cole — 187

Mohamed Salah — 187

Sergio Aguero — 184

Most goals in Matchweek 1 history

Mohamed Salah — 10

Frank Lampard — 8

Wayne Rooney — 8

Alan Shearer — 8

Jamie Vardy — 8

Teddy Sheringham — 7

Sergio Aguero — 7

With Liverpool beginning their title defence in emphatic fashion, Salah’s milestone on an emotional night was a fitting tribute to his former teammate and a reminder of his enduring impact on the Premier League stage.