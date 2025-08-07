PR is new power behind AI-driven search

By Stanley Olisa

The rise of generative search is rewriting the rules of visibility. Public relations must adapt or risk becoming invisible to both machines and humans.

The New Search Is Here, And It’s Not Google

Search is no longer what it used to be. We’ve long optimised for Google, fought for backlinks and obsessed over keywords. But now, a new force is reshaping how people find information, and it doesn’t care for blue links or page ranks.

ChatGPT. Perplexity. Gemini. Claude. These generative AI tools don’t serve up lists of websites. They serve up answers. And those answers are increasingly determining how people perceive brands, experts and issues. If you’re a PR professional, this should be setting off alarm bells.

Welcome to the age of Generative Engine Optimisation! GEO is not just a buzzword. It’s the next frontier for public relations. And it is already here.

Unlike traditional search engines that index websites and return a ranked list, generative AI tools draw directly from a broad pool of existing online content to synthesise responses. This includes articles, press releases, expert commentary, blogs, podcasts, LinkedIn posts and even Reddit threads.

What matters most is not how often a piece of content is optimised for keywords(keyword stuffers, take note), but how useful, credible and contextually rich it is. In fact, recent findings from Muck Rack’s What is AI Reading? report show that AI tools overwhelmingly lean on trusted editorial sources when formulating responses. Earned media, particularly from high-authority publications, is now the single most valuable currency in the race for visibility in AI-driven environments.

If your brand isn’t showing up in these sources, chances are AI tools aren’t mentioning you either. And if they are, the narrative may not be one you control.

PR Is No Longer a Backroom Function. It’s Frontline Visibility

This shift puts public relations right at the centre of discoverability. The work of securing interviews, placing op-eds, landing thought leadership features or earning expert commentary is no longer just about reputation or prestige. It is about feeding the engines of generative search.

The lines between PR, content strategy and SEO have blurred completely. But unlike traditional SEO, which often leans on technical tweaks and backlink strategies, GEO is about substance, not signals. It rewards consistency, credibility and clarity.

In practical terms, this means brands need to: Prioritise high-quality earned media from reputable platforms; promote expert voices across multiple digital channels; create owned content that is factual, readable and jargon-free; and monitor how generative tools portray your brand and competitors.

If PR leaders are not already asking, “What does ChatGPT say about us?” they are falling behind.

Media Relations Is the New Search Optimisation

Let’s get specific. Say a prospective customer asks ChatGPT, “Which fintech startups are leading innovation in Africa?” Or a policymaker asks Gemini, “What organisations are tackling maternal health in Southeast Asia?” If your brand has only been pushing paid ads or blog content with minimal third-party validation, you will likely be absent from the answers.

However, if you’ve been featured in Vanguard, quoted in The Guardian or interviewed by TechCrunch, your chances of inclusion skyrocket. Because AI tools trust third-party sources more than branded ones. This is the age-old power of earned media, supercharged by generative AI.

Now more than ever, PR professionals must double down on authentic relationships with journalists, bloggers and influencers. We need stories, not just statements. Depth, not just distribution.

Leadership Visibility Is Now Machine-Readable

Another implication of this shift is how we position our executives and experts. Generative AI tools are increasingly surfacing individuals who appear in authoritative contexts, whether interviews, panel discussions or guest articles. The more your CEO or founder is quoted in meaningful media, the more algorithmically trusted your brand becomes.

This goes beyond vanity metrics. It is about narrative authority, and making sure when AI tools ‘read the internet,’ your voice is unmistakably there, shaping the conversation.

Time to Evolve the PR Playbook

PR has always been about shaping narratives, building trust and driving visibility. And none of that has changed. What has changed is where and how that trust is evaluated.

We’re no longer optimising for pages but for presence. For inclusion in responses. For influence in machine-mediated conversations.

The future of search is generative. The brands that win will be the ones with stories worth reading and retelling by both humans and machines. So, is your brand GEO-ready?

Stanley Olisa is a global PR and communications professional.