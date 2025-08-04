PPDC unveils $4,000 investigative journalism grant

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) has launched a $4,000 investigative journalism grant to support journalists and media organisations committed to uncovering governance challenges, exposing accountability gaps, and amplifying underreported stories.

The grant, named the Budeshi Investigative Journalism Grant, is designed to spotlight issues surrounding corruption, procurement fraud, and broader governance concerns in Nigeria.

Speaking at the unveiling of the initiative on Monday in Abuja, during a media convening themed “Strengthening Civic Voices: The Role of CSOs and Media in Driving Transparency”, PPDC’s Chief Executive Officer, Lucy Abagi, expressed optimism that the grant would foster meaningful collaboration between journalists and civil society organisations (CSOs).

According to Abagi, “This initiative will enable evidence-based investigations that elevate civic discourse and drive reform. It is aimed at journalists with a proven track record of amplifying critical governance issues.”

She noted that the $4,000 fund will be distributed among four outstanding investigative journalists, and that the grant application portal will open in two weeks.

“At PPDC, we believe that power without accountability becomes self-serving, and information without amplification fails to drive change,” Abagi said. “For years, we’ve worked toward a vision of responsive governance by empowering citizens with data and tools to demand transparency, advancing justice reforms, and promoting procurement accountability through initiatives like Budeshi.”

Abagi emphasized the vital role of the media in translating civic realities into narratives that shape public perception, influence policy, and hold power to account.

“When CSOs and journalists collaborate intentionally, we move from isolated reports to sustained public movements, from anecdotal outrage to informed advocacy, and from temporary attention to structural reform,” she said.

The PPDC CEO also highlighted the organization’s achievements in procurement transparency, justice reform, and civic engagement, stressing the importance of data-driven storytelling.

“Change often follows when citizens’ stories, backed by credible evidence, are reflected in the media,” she added, while acknowledging ongoing challenges such as unheard voices, excluded communities, and systems resistant to scrutiny.

In her opening remarks, PPDC Communications Manager, Nnenna Eze, described the event as an opportunity to build lasting partnerships that convert information into influence and transform stories into sustained calls for transparency and accountability.

“We brought you together because each of you—whether journalist, storyteller, or CSO communications specialist—holds a piece of the larger civic ecosystem,” Eze said. “Individually, you inform and mobilize. Together, you shape what citizens believe, what policymakers respond to, and what injustices get corrected.”

She stressed the importance of moving beyond transactional collaborations to more strategic engagements.

“We want to support reporting that goes beyond headlines—journalism that follows accountability trails and brings governance issues that matter to everyday people into the spotlight,” Eze said. “We don’t just want stories told; we want stories that provoke questions, spark dialogue, and push for real reform.”