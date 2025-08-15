Popular Nollywood Actor, Chief Kanran dies 3 days to 70th birthday

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Veteran Nollywood actor and multiple award-winner, Olusegun Akinremi, popularly known as Chief Kanran, has reportedly passed away at the age of 69—just three days shy of his 70th birthday.

According to a family source who spoke on condition of anonymity, the renowned Yoruba actor died in a Lagos hospital on Friday after a brief illness. As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday, no official statement had been released regarding his death.

Chief Kanran was best known for his charismatic roles portraying affluent characters in Yoruba-language films and for his appearances on stage and in television productions spanning decades.

In recent years, the actor had faced personal and financial challenges. In 2017, he lost his home and valuable film equipment in a devastating fire, an incident that drastically changed the course of his life. He revealed during a 2015 radio interview—marking his 50th year in the acting profession—that he had been seeking financial assistance to secure accommodation.

Speaking in Yoruba during the emotional interview, Akinremi recounted how the fire, coupled with the loss of his wife to cancer, and subsequent family abandonment, left him homeless and financially distressed.

“Seven years ago, things became bad for me—not because of illness, but due to misfortune. My house got burnt, my wife and children left me, and I lost my studio and all my film equipment. I’ve been sleeping in a church for over a year. Feeding has been difficult, and I have no money to rent an apartment. All my four cars were gone—some sold, one burnt, and another knocked,” he had said.

Chief Kanran began his acting journey as a child, performing in stage dramas during Easter and Christmas seasons. He pursued formal training in the arts at the Centre for Cultural Studies (now Department of Creative Arts), University of Lagos in 1974/75, and later earned a diploma in directing, acting, and film production from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

His career took off after he was mentored by the late Ayanfemi Phillips, husband of veteran actress Iya Rainbow. Akinremi went on to host a television programme on MTV in Lagos before transitioning fully into film production.

A cross-over actor, Chief Kanran also featured in English-language productions, including the now-defunct TV soap Megafortune, where he portrayed General Phillips in 13 episodes.

A devout member of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, he often wore his personal outfits for film roles, citing a dislike for borrowed costumes.

Chief Kanran’s legacy in the Nigerian film industry spans more than five decades, during which he mentored many and contributed immensely to Yoruba cinema.