Polytechnic students declare nationwide protest over truck accidents

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The National Association of Polytechnic Students, NAPS, has announced plans for a three-day nationwide peaceful protest following recent road accidents involving trucks belonging to a cement company, which led to deaths and injuries in Auchi, Edo State.

In a statement by its Action Committee Public Relations Officer, Usman Dende, NAPS said the protest commenced yeaterday and will end tomorrow, and would focus on drawing attention to road safety concerns and seeking justice for victims.

The student body recalled that on August 12, Miss Ruth Otabor, a fresh graduate of Auchi Polytechnic, sustained severe injuries resulting in the amputation of her leg after an accident involving a truck of the same company.

It said on August 17, another incident reportedly claimed three lives and left several persons injured, including some students.

NAPS noted that while accidents were not uncommon on Nigerian roads, the frequency of such crashes involving articulated vehicles calls for greater safety measures, stricter regulation, and improved driver training.

The association outlined its demands to include suspension and retraining of drivers found wanting in safety standards; comprehensive medical support for Miss Otabor, the injured motorcyclist, and others affected.

Other demands are livelihood support for victims and their families; construction of pedestrian bridges and installation of speed bumps in student-populated areas along truck routes; collaboration with FRSC to enforce road safety compliance; and regular safety audits and transparent disciplinary measures for erring drivers.

NAPS explained that it had initially sought dialogue but decided to embark on peaceful protests to press for stronger commitments to road safety.