Police warn underage against riding tricycles in Kano

The police command in Kano State has warned underage individuals against riding tricycles, popularly known as “Keke Napep” or “Adaidaita Sahu,” within the Kano metropolis.

This is contained in a statement by the command Spokesman, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, in Kano on Monday.

Kiyawa said the warning became necessary because 16 serious road accidents that had so far been reported in August 2025, resulting in injuries and property damage, were caused by underage drivers.

He said, henceforth, an underage driver would be arrested and prosecuted.

Kiyawa called on parents and guardians to refrain from allowing their underage children to operate tricycles, as this would attract severe penalties under the law for both the rider and the tricycle owner.

He explained that the command had set up an enforcement team to ensure compliance with traffic rules and regulations.

“Residents are encouraged to report incidents of underage tricycle riding, reckless driving, or other traffic violations to the nearest police station or through emergency numbers: 08032419754, 08123821575, and 09029292926,” he said.

