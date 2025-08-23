Police warn against unauthorised use of security uniforms

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Adamawa State has issued a warning to individuals, groups, and institutions against the unauthorised use of security uniforms, describing it as a criminal offence punishable under the law.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, made this known in a statement issued on Friday in Yola.

He said the command had come across disturbing images circulating on social media showing students dressed in police and military uniforms under the guise of a “costume day” celebration.

“These students were also seen engaging in indecent and unacceptable behaviour, portraying the police in a negative light,” Nguroje stated.

He stressed that the unauthorised use of police uniforms was illegal and undermined the integrity of security agencies.

“Such reckless acts not only damage the image of law enforcement institutions but also mislead the public and will not be tolerated,” he added.

Nguroje further disclosed that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Morris Dankombo, had ordered a full-scale investigation to identify and prosecute all individuals involved.

He warned that anyone found engaging in such unlawful practices would face strict legal consequences.

(NAN)