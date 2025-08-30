Police foil robbery on Sagamu-Benin Expressway, recover stolen tricycle in Ogun

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have foiled an armed robbery attempt along the Sagamu–Benin Expressway, killing one suspect and rescuing passengers trapped in the attack.

The incident occurred when a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number ENU 371 XJ, driven by one Mba Kingsley Chukwuemeka, was ambushed by a gang of about ten armed robbers at Imere Junction.

Spokesman for the Command said a patrol team led by ASP Ayodele Ajao responded swiftly, engaging the hoodlums in a gun battle. One of the robbers was neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The rescued passengers and the driver were taken to safety, while the corpse of the deceased suspect was deposited at the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital morgue for autopsy. The Command added that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

In a related development, the police recovered a suspected stolen tricycle at Itele during a routine stop-and-search.

The tricycle, with registration number APP 171 OM and chassis number MB6M14PA0N4L10498, was abandoned by its rider, who fled on sighting the operatives. It has since been taken to the station as the investigation continues to trace the rightful owner.

Also, two suspects, Adebayo Adeleke and Ibrahim Taiwo, were arrested in Idiroko for allegedly stealing a police exhibit. The duo, reportedly caught removing a revolving light from a Hilux vehicle parked at the station, were handed over by one Oyeyemi Omotayo.

Police disclosed that the suspects confessed to the crime during interrogation, while the exhibit was recovered. The case is currently under investigation.