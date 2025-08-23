Police detain Chinese miner over illegal operations in Anambra

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Anambra has detained a suspected Chinese miner over alleged illegal mining activities in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state. The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

According to him, operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka, on Aug. 22 received the suspect from officials of the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA Brigade).

“The suspect, identified as Mu Hua Qiang, 45, a resident of Aguleri, was arrested for his alleged involvement in illegal mining operations within the community.

“His statement has been voluntarily obtained, and he has been placed in lawful custody for further investigation,” Ikenga said.

He added that further details on the case would be made public upon conclusion of investigations.