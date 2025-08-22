Police confirm one student killed in Bauchi

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police in Bauchi have confirmed the death of Samuel Mbami, a student of the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, in an attack by suspected hoodlums.

The Spokesman of the command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident on Friday in Bauchi.

He said the incident occurred on Friday at about 3:00 a.m. when three armed intruders stormed an off-campus lodge housing two students of the state-owned institution.

Wakil said that Mbami, a National Diploma (ND), Mass Communication student, was stabbed in the stomach in the violent attack.

“The student succumbed to his injuries after losing a large amount of blood,” he said, adding that the motive behind the attack was still unclear.

Reacting, Mr Usman Aliyu, President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG), condemned the attack, describing it as “tragic and senseless.”

Aliyu called for a full investigation into the incident and urged security agencies to scale up patrols and surveillance around the campus to forestall future occurrences.

He also urged the students to stay calm, remain vigilant, and prioritise their safety.

Vanguard News