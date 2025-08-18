Police conduct shooting range exercise in Kaduna, urge residents to avoid area

The Police Command in Kaduna State has announced that it will conduct a shooting range exercise for Police recruits and advised the public to avoid marked areas.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, announced in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “The command respectfully relays to the public that a shooting range exercise for recruit constables training at the Police College Kaduna, will hold.”

He said the shooting exercise would be conducted from August 19 to 20 at the Amanan Kasuwa Shooting Range Ground, located along Mararaban Jos-Panbegua Road, Igabi LGA, Kaduna State.

“Residents and commuters within and around the area are advised to exercise caution and avoid the marked vicinity during the exercise.

“The command assures members of the public that strict safety measures have been put in place, and there is no cause for alarm despite the expected gunshot sounds.

“The command seeks the maximum cooperation of all and appreciates the understanding of the residents as this important training is conducted to enhance the operational readiness of officers and in order to prepare them for future Challenges, “Hassan said.

