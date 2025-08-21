Police condemn killing of woman mislabelled as kidnapper in Ilorin

The Nigeria Police Force

The police command in Kwara has condemned the jungle justice inflicted on a destitute female wrongly suspected of being a kidnapper at Ipata market, Ilorin.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, in Ilorin on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the popular Ipata market on Thursday around 9:00 a.m.

According to Ejire-Adeyemi, a destitute woman was seen wandering and was wrongly suspected of being a kidnapper by misinformed members of the public.

In response, an angry mob attacked her, inflicting severe injuries.

Police patrol teams swiftly mobilised, rescued the victim, and rushed her to the General Hospital, Ilorin, for emergency treatment.

Sadly, the attending doctor confirmed her death from the injuries sustained.

Her remains have been deposited in the hospital mortuary, while discreet investigations are ongoing.

The command strongly condemned the act of jungle justice, stressing that it undermines the rule of law and endangers innocent lives.

Ejire-Adeyemi noted that mob action does not resolve security challenges but worsens insecurity and erodes public safety.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, urged citizens to remain calm and law-abiding and report suspicious persons or movements to the nearest police station.

He appealed to residents of Kwara to work with the police in promoting law, order, and justice, while firmly rejecting mob violence. (NAN)