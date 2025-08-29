Police call for calm amidst soldier’s death in Bauchi

The Nigeria Police Force

The Bauchi State Command has called on residents to remain calm after a soldier was shot dead in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Ahmed Wakil, made the call on behalf of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Sani Omolori-Aliyu.

Omolori-Aliyu stated that inter-agency security forces had initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident that led to the death of the soldier.

He recalled how a blogger narrated the incident in which a member of the Nigerian Army attached to the 33 Artillery Brigade was fatally shot.

by a mobile police inspector, allegedly on illegal duty.

He said the incident happened while the soldier attempted to intercept a truck suspected to be transporting solid minerals from an illegal mining site in Futuk, Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

“The blogger also said that the incident occurred at about 7:50 p.m. on August 25, when personnel from the 33 Artillery Brigade, Bauchi, purportedly stopped a truck with the registration number Gombe 676-BLG at a checkpoint in Futuk Village.

“The report added that the truck driver refused to comply, prompting the Guard Commander, Master Warrant Officer Ali Haruna, now deceased, to pursue the vehicle with his team on motorbikes until they managed to intercept it.

“And upon stopping the truck, Insp. Yusuf Ibrahim, a mobile police officer, exited his vehicle and opened fire on the guard commander, striking him in the abdomen.

“The blogger added that the soldiers at the scene overpowered the policeman and disarmed him.

”The injured officer was transported to Gombe Specialist Hospital for urgent medical attention but tragically succumbed to the gunshot wound,” Omolori-Aliyu added.

He, however, stated that preliminary investigations revealed that the truck was associated with Guruje Mining Company Limited and ZURFI Company Limited, which possessed valid legal licences in Gwana, Alkaleri LGA.

He added that the authorisation pertained to the extraction of lead and zinc minerals, which was obtained from the Mining Cadastre Office on May 12, 2023.

He also stated that the companies had complied with all the mining operational protocols of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act of 2007 and possessed a certificate of incorporation pursuant to the Companies and Allied Matters Act of 2020.

“The mobile police officers attached to these companies were formally requested and approved to provide security for the safety of expatriate workers and fulfil other security responsibilities associated with the company.

”Insp. Ibrahim was among those assigned to this duty.

”The company successfully extracted a substantial quantity of lead and zinc minerals, which were proposed for export, and relevant fees as revenue were paid to the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, referenced by RRR code 3212-7561-4841.

“The state police command has constituted an investigation team of experienced detectives in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Military Police, and they are tasked with collecting and assessing all relevant information surrounding the incident’s remote and immediate causes,” Omolori-Aliyu stated. (NAN)