Police arrest six suspected cult members in Osun

The Nigeria Police Force

The police command in Osun says it arrested six suspected cult members alleged to be terrorising Osogbo and its environs.

The command Spokesman, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, made this known in a statement on Friday in Osogbo.

Ojelabi said the arrest was part of efforts by the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, to contain cult activities and other vices in the state

Ojelabi said that on Aug.21, about 6:30 p.m., during the student union week in one of the higher institutions in the state, police arrested two suspected cult members, following an intelligence report.

“The anti-cultism unit of the command arrested two suspected notorious cultists, with the nicknames ‘ORIFE’ and ‘AGA’, both 29 years old.

“They confessed to be member of Aiye and Buccaneer confraternities (Alora) respectively,” he said.

He said in the same vein, on Aug.19, acting on credible information, the command also arrested some hoodlums suspected to be members of a secret cult terrorizing the residents of Okuku Town and its environs.

“Police detectives from the Anti-cultism unit of the command moved swiftly to the town where four suspects were apprehended.

“The suspects confessed to be member of Aiye confraternity,” he said

He said, in another development, the police stormed the hideouts of armed hoodlums suspected to be members of Eiye confraternity, led by one ‘Gafari’, terrorising residents of Gbeja and Oke-Baale, Osogbo.

He said the suspects fled upon sighting the security operatives.

He, however, said one cut-to-size single-barrel gun, a cut-to-size double-barrel gun, five sharp cutlasses, one axe and three live cartridges were recovered from their hideouts .

Ojelabi said efforts were on to arrest the fleeing hoodlums, adding that all the arrested suspects would be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

He quoted CP Gotan, urging the students to focus on their education because the law would not spare anyone caught involved in cultism.

Vanguard News