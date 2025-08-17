Police arrest serving officer, three civilians for alleged extortion, robbery in Benin

The police command in Edo has arrested a serving police officer and three civilians for allegedly terrorising residents of Benin through acts of brutality, extortion, and armed robbery.

CSP Moses Yamu, the command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement in Benin on Sunday.

He said the arrest followed a viral video in which a victim allegedly accused some policemen of abducting him, seizing his phone and belongings, while subjecting him to harassment.

Acting on the report, he stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, had ordered an immediate investigation and arrest of the culprits.

“On 15th August 2025, operatives of the Ugbowo Surveillance Team successfully intercepted the suspects with a silver coloured Toyota Yaris and other incriminating items,” he said.

Yamu said that a serving Police Inspector was arrested alongside three civilian accomplices for allegedly terrorising the residents of the city through acts of extortion and harassment.

Describing the incident as “shameful and criminal,” he quoted the Agbonika as saying the suspects would face the full weight of the law.

“The command has zero tolerance for corruption, abuse of office, or misconduct within the Force.

“There will be no hiding place for rogue elements within the police.

“Any officer caught engaging in extortion, brutality, or corruption will be dismissed, arrested, and prosecuted,” Yamu quoted Agbonika as saying.

Yamu urged members of the public, including the victim featured in the viral video, to come forward with credible information to aid investigations and ensure justice was served.

The police spokesperson reaffirmed the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, restoring public confidence, and upholding the integrity of the Nigeria Police Force.

