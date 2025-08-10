Police arrest herder with ammunition, six suspected robbers in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a herder in possession of an AK-47 magazine loaded with six live rounds of ammunition, along with six individuals suspected of involvement in robbery and kidnapping across parts of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Lafia.

According to him, the arrests followed credible intelligence from a concerned citizen, leading operatives of the Doma Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, to raid a known criminal hideout in Yelwa Ediya, Doma Local Government Area.

The suspects arrested include Dardau Shehu, Yunusa Malami Hashimu, Musa Abubakar, Ibrahim Musa, and Mohammed Musa — all residents of Yelwa Ediya Village.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to their involvement in the abduction of a local councillor (name withheld) on May 26, during which two mobile phones — an Infinix Note 30 (valued at ₦250,000) and a Tecno phone (valued at ₦20,000) — were taken.

They also allegedly admitted to staging a roadblock along the Doma–Yelwa road on July 19, 2025, around 9:00 a.m., during which they dispossessed one Ibrahim Haruna of a Bajaj motorcycle valued at ₦970,000. The motorcycle was later sold, with one of the suspects reportedly involved in arranging the sale.

“Officers recovered ₦100,000 — identified as proceeds from the sale — which had been concealed in the bush. A Bajaj motorcycle was also recovered during the operation,” the PPRO stated.

In a separate incident, officers from the Keana Division arrested a herder accused of discharging a firearm during a dispute with local farmers at Gidan Zaki Hassan, Kuduku, in Keana LGA.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Suleman Mohammadu, was arrested with support from community members. An AK-47 magazine containing six live rounds was recovered from him.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Shettima Jauro Mohammed, has directed that all suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and possible prosecution.

CP Mohammed reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to ensuring public safety across the state and called on residents to remain law-abiding and cooperate with law enforcement by providing timely and credible information.