Plateau inaugurates technical group for Green Industrial Policy

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State Ministry of Commerce and Industry has stepped up efforts toward repositioning the State’s industrial sector for sustainable growth with a workshop to empower stakeholders to develop the State Green Industrial Policy.

The effort, also including the inauguration of a Technical Working Group, TWG to drive the process, saw stakeholders discussing the need, and impacts of the policy in the State.

Speaking during the workshop which was supported by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit – Sustainable Economic Development Cluster (GIZ-SEDEC), Professor Chris Kwaja, gave an overview of the need for the State Green Industrial Policy saying, the initiative would not only protect the environment, but also create new opportunities in green jobs, eco-friendly manufacturing, and climate-smart agriculture.

Presenting a paper titled: “Understanding Green Industrial Policy: Opportunities for Plateau State,” he said, “The green economy is not just about the environment, it is about jobs, resilience, and a better future for our people. Plateau can lead the way in Nigeria’s green transformation…

“This discussion matters because the State has rich natural resources and biodiversity, economic, environmental, and social challenges, and also has the need for sustainable growth…”

Inaugurating the TWG, the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Samuel Jatau stated, “This is a significant step in our collective journey towards building a sustainable, inclusive, and environmentally responsible industrial future for Plateau State.

“Across the world, governments are adopting green industrial strategies to balance economic growth with environmental stewardship. Plateau State, blessed with rich natural resources, fertile land, and a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, is well-positioned to lead in this space.

“However, we cannot continue to grow our industries without addressing the pressing challenges of climate change, environmental degradation, and unsustainable practices.

“The Green Industrial Policy we are developing will provide a clear framework to foster eco-friendly manufacturing and production processes, create green jobs and sustainable value chains, promote resource efficiency and renewable energy use, attract responsible investments that align with our environmental goals.”

He charged the members of the group to be diligent, creative, and inclusive in their approach to deliver a policy framework that will put Plateau State on the map as a leader in green and sustainable industrialization.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mohammed Nyalun, who also chairs the Technical Working Group, described the effort as an opportunity to shape a future where industries thrive, investments flow, and citizens benefit from sustained economic growth.

Representatives from GIZ

Nigeria, Markus Wauschkuhn, other stakeholders including Ben Osawe, pledged continued technical support in policy formulation, capacity building, and stakeholders’ engagement, emphasizing that a strong industrial base is essential for sustainable development and poverty reduction.

The Technical Working Group was drawn from government agencies, private sector players, academia, the media, and development partners.

