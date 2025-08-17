Plateau hosts 11th State Council on Health

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Plateau State is setting a new agenda for its healthcare delivery as the State Ministry of Health convenes the 11th State Council on Health, to strategize, and strengthen its health systems to deliver quality health service to citizens.

With the theme “Repositioning Plateau State Health Systems Towards Achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC),” the Council is expected to mark a turning point in the State’s health sector, bringing together critical stakeholders from the government, donor agencies, civil society, and local communities.

At a press briefing on Monday, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Ba’amlong, said the meeting comes at a critical time, because “This year’s Council is not a routine gathering. It is a step to reset our health systems so that no Plateau citizen, whether in Jos or in the remotest village, is left behind.”

Dr. Ba’amlong stressed that the Council will focus on three urgent priorities which include the State’s determination to build a resilient and inclusive health system that can withstand emergencies and ensure that no community, especially the vulnerable, is left behind.

He added, “The State is committed to making essential medicines available, affordable, and accessible to all citizens, with a deliberate push to reach rural and hard-to-reach areas where shortages are most felt.

Plateau is setting a firm agenda to drastically improve maternal and neonatal outcomes, with a special emphasis on reducing preventable deaths, increasing skilled birth attendance, and strengthening primary healthcare services in rural areas.”

The Commissioner emphasized that the Council will draw participants from all 17 LGAs, including senior health officials, donor partners, civil society organizations, traditional leaders, academic institutions, and private health providers. Technical sessions, policy dialogues, and communique drafting are expected to produce concrete resolutions.

Ba’amlong emphasized that Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s commitment to Universal Health Coverage is evident in the administration’s improved investment in healthcare infrastructure, supplies, and manpower.

He noted, “This council is more than an event, it is about securing the health future of Plateau. The outcomes will shape policies for years to come, and we urge all stakeholders and the public to actively engage. The 11th State Council on Health is set to chart a way towards equitable, affordable, and sustainable healthcare for all Plateau citizens.”