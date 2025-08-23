Photos: Peter Obi visits late Peter Rufai’s family

Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, this morning, paid a condolence visit to the family of Peter Rufai, Nigeria’s fallen hero who was interred in Lagos yesterday.

Sylvanus Okpala, Peter Obi, Dele Rufai Kuti, and Bosede Rufai Lawson-Jack

Peter Obi commiserated with them, encouraged them to be strong and prayed for the soul of the former Super Eagles goal keeper. He was accompanied by ex-international Sylvanus Okpala.

Peter Rufai’s younger brother, Bruce, sisters, Bosede, Dele and other members of the family, received Obi who, after keeping them company for about one hour, signed the condolence book at their residence in Amuwo Odofin residence.

Bruce lives in Spain and returned to Nigeria for the burial.

“I’m here to say I’m very sorry about the passing of our great goal keeper. I didn’t know about the date of the burial in time. I only knew about it yesterday and I was in Abuja.

“I flew into Lagos this morning and I’m here straight from the airport. I would have attended the burial if I heard of the date in time. Please, be consoled. May his soul continue to rest in peace,” Obi said in his opening remarks.

The family said that they were moved and comforted by the visit.

“We can’t thank you enough,” Bruce told Peter Obi, adding “we felt abandoned by the authorities. Your coming here is really consoling. It has lifted our spirits. Thanks so much.

“We are honoured by your presence here. Thank you, Your Excellency.”

Some family members screamed in excitement when they sighted Peter Obi in their home, the abode of Dodo Mayana when he was alive.

