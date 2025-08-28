Photos: Nigerian-born British rugby captain, Maro Itoje, teammates in traditional dress for his wedding

The couple, Maro Itoje and wife, Mimi.
Maro Itoje married Mimi Fall in May. But the wedding party held last weekend because Itoje, the captain of the British and Irish Lions rugby team, was on tour to Australia this summer.
His teammates from Saracens, England and the Lions not only showed up, they did so in Nigerian traditional Nigerian dress code.
Photos: Instagram/@maroitoje & @mimiitoje
