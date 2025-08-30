Peter Obi vs Deji: Don’t post everything in your mind — Shehu Sani advises youths

Senator Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has advised young Nigerians on social media to exercise caution in their online expressions, warning that careless posts could lead to costly legal battles.

Sani’s advice comes amid reports that Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is considering legal action against activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, over alleged defamatory remarks.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Sani noted that while freedom of expression remains a right, individuals must also be prepared for the legal consequences of slander or defamation.

He recalled his own experience while serving in the Senate, stating that the then-governor of Kaduna State dragged him before five different Kaduna High Courts.

“My advice to young comrades on social media is not to be afraid of expressing your views, but always keep money to pay your lawyers in case you are dragged to the courts,” Sani said.

According to him, many activists and rights groups who often promise to defend people in such cases tend to back out once the legal battle becomes prolonged.

“Some people slander and insult others online because they don’t know the cost of going to court. Lawyers are learned men but not cheap men. Most rights groups will say they will defend you but will disappear the moment the case drags on in court,” he added.

The former lawmaker further urged caution when engaging online, noting that social media platforms encourage users to share thoughts freely, but not all thoughts should be made public.

“The Facebook usually asks ‘what’s on your mind’. It’s not everything that is in that your mind that you should post,” he warned.