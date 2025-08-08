Peter Obi donates N15m to Bauchi schools

Peter Obi

Peter Obi, Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election has donated N15 million to Malikiya College of Nursing Sciences and Intisharu Taufizul Quranic School in Bauchi.

Obi made the donations to the two schools on Friday in Bauchi when he paid them a visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obi donated the sum of N10 million to the nursing school, and N5 million to the Quranic School.

Speaking at the Malikiya College of Nursing Sciences, the presidential hopeful said that nurses have been playing a vital role in the country’s health sector.

“You are very important to the society, you are very important to this country called Nigeria and if there is anything we can do to support what you are doing, we need to do it.

“Today, we know that the number one measure of success of any nation is health and you can’t measure health without thinking of the human infrastructure

“The nurse is important. The nurse knows the patient, the nurse owns the patient, the nurse is everything,” he said.

According to him, he has visited and supported about 70 nursing schools annually as part of support to the health sector.

Responding, the Proprietors of the schools, Aminu Danmaliki and Alh Usman Abubakar, lauded Obi for the kind gesture and promised that the money would be judiciously used for the betterment of the schools.

