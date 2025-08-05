PDP victory in Ibadan by-election will affirm party’s dominance – Makinde

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate’s victory in the Aug. 16 Ibadan North Federal Constituency by-election will affirm the party’s dominance in the state.

Makinde said this at the Bodija market in Ibadan during the official flag-off of the PDP campaign and the presentation of the party’s flag to its candidate in the by-election, Mr Folajimi Oyekunle.

The governor described Oyekunle as trusted, competent and the best man to represent the constituency in the House of Representatives.

While appreciating the people of the state for their support since the inception of his administration, Makinde urged all eligible voters in Ibadan North Federal Constituency to vote for the PDP candidate on Aug. 16.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Folajimi Oyekunle Campaign Director-General, Mr Ademola Omotosho, implored the people of the constituency to come out en masse to vote for the PDP candidate on the election day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyekunle, a former House of Assembly member, was the Deputy Chief of Staff to Gov. Makinde until his emergence as the PDP candidate. (NAN)