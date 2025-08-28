PDP: Saraki’s reconciliation committee panel did good job – Group

Dr Bukola Saraki.

By Nnasom David

A group known as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Renaissance says the party’s Reconciliation committee, led by Bukola Saraki, former president of the Senate, alongside the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State Bala Muhammed, did a good job reconciling aggrieved members of the party.

In a statement on Thursday, Bashir Sulaiman, convener of the group, said everyone expected the crisis in the party to implode, but that has not been the case.

Sulaiman said the party is now ready to plan its forthcoming convention peacefully.

“I am very impressed by what Dr. Bukola Saraki, the Reconciliation and Strategy Committee, and PDP Governors Forum led by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, have done to get the PDP back on track,” the convener said.

“They were tasked with resolving disputes and preparing the party for its convention, and they have delivered on their objective with precision and dedication.

“Many had predicted that the PDP would collapse under the weight of its internal disagreements. Yet, thanks to Dr. Saraki, his Reconciliation Committee, and the backing of the PDP Governors’ Forum, the party has defied those expectations. The 100th, 101st, and 102nd NEC meetings were conducted without rancour, and long-standing issues, including the tussle over the National Secretary position, have now been amicably resolved.”

“Now that the committees for the convention and the zoning framework are fully in motion, it is clear that when focused and capable leaders join forces around a shared purpose, difficulties are transformed into opportunities to move forward.

“The party is now better positioned to take power back from a government that does not care about the needs of the people.”

The country’s major opposition party has been enmeshed in crisis since the aftermath of the 2023 general election.

Recently, Sunday Udeh-Okoye, Setonji Koshoedo, and Sam Anyanwu all laid claims to the party’s national secretary position until the party settled with Anyanwu.

Saraki’s committee was set up to calm frayed nerves.