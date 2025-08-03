PDP releases timetable for elective National Convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC), has released its timetable for the party elective national convention, scheduled for Nov. 15 and Nov. 16.

The timetable was signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the timetable, the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms will commence on Sept. 3 and end on Sept. 22 while the last day for return of completed forms is Sept . 26.

The party also fixed the screening of all aspirants for Sept. 30, publication of cleared aspirants on Oct. 3 and screening appeals for Oct. 6.

The statement said that Publication of names of final aspirants will be on Oct. 10.

The national convention will take place on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16, while handing over is expected to take place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 8.