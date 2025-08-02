PDP now an empty house – NNPP

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Hashim Dungurawa, has declared the end of the road for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, describing the party as an empty house.

He cited recent defections of it prominent members to the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and others as proof that PDP is politically dead.

Dungurawa asked: “How can a serious party allow its own presidential candidate to leave the party? It means the party is not in place.

“And how can the party also allow its own vice presidential candidate to go to another party again? Are you not aware that Okowa has joined APC now, while Atiku is in ADC?”

He stated these while speaking with newsmen in Kano. He asserted that PDP’s collapse is now visible with the defection of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his Vice, Ifeanyi Okowa among others.

According to him, “There is no PDP in Kano State. Even to see an APC person in Kano is difficult. There’s only one party in Kano State.

“We have NNPP as a party and we have Kwankwasiyya as an organisation where people are trooping into.”

On claims by the Kano PDP that it is bouncing back and forming a formidable force, the NNPP party Chairman said, “You are bouncing to come back to the field or you are bouncing to go out of the field.

“So, they (PDP) are bouncing to go out of the field. They are nowhere to be found. By physical, by analysis, by the personalities they put in place as the leaders of the party. It tells they are not ready to come back to Kano and even in Nigeria as a party.

“Because if you could remember, some two years back, I remained the Vice Chairman of the party here in Kano State, Kano North. And by inclination, I happen to be the Principal Officer of the party. And whatever decision is taken, either in the state or in the national, we must be around because the city will acquire it.

“Till then, I understand that PDP will not go anywhere. Because leadership, they are not out for victory but for victimisation. They are out for witch-hunting. They are out for mischief. They are out for sycophancy.

“Nobody is doing PDP for its success. That is why we look at them and say, are they the people that are going to manage the party?

“And the issue of ADC, that is enough to tell you that PDP is not organized. It’s not in place. I think the Atiku you just mentioned now who joined the ADC is from the PDP.

“So, if you want to mention PDP structure or people that are influential in PDP, who are they? You will start with the presidential candidate.

“Atiku, he is no longer there. His vice, Okowa is no longer there. Even the people that conducted the primaries before the 2023 general election, Amaechi, is now in ADC.

“Wike is there. He is now partly in PDP, partly in APC. This is to tell you that they are now left with empty house.

“So, nobody left in PDP now. Only people that has nothing to do with their this and that. That’s why you find them there.”

Vanguard News