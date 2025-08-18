PDP, APC trade blame over Zamfara by-election

The Zamfara chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are trading accusations over alleged irregularities in the Kaura Namoda South by-election.

The PDP State Chairman, Dr Jamilu Magayaki, told journalists he was satisfied with voter turnout and the orderly conduct of the electorate during the exercise.

He alleged that the peaceful process was disrupted by APC officials, who, in collaboration with some security operatives, interfered with the election monitoring.

According to him, what transpired in Sakajiki and Kyambarawa was not an election, as PDP officials and members were chased away from many polling units.

He further claimed that security personnel openly aided APC officials in manipulating the process, leaving PDP supporters disenfranchised in several polling areas.

Magayaki commended the orderly turnout of voters in spite of intimidation by security operatives at polling centres across the constituency.

He urged voters in the affected five polling units in Sakajiki and Kyambarawa to remain resolute and participate massively in the forthcoming rerun election.

Similarly, APC Publicity Secretary, Alh. Yusuf Idris, in a statement in Gusau, accused the PDP of deploying thugs and Community Protection Guards to destabilise the poll.

Idris commended the resilience of voters who defied challenges and participated in the State Assembly by-election in spite of hostile conditions.

He alleged that the government in power deployed unlawful machinery to intimidate and harass voters but stressed that the people remained determined and focused.

Idris claimed that manipulation agents were working hard to overturn the inconclusive results but expressed confidence that INEC would resist being dragged into electoral malpractice.

He urged APC members, supporters, and the public to stay calm while awaiting INEC’s decision on the matter.

The APC leadership, he added, would strongly resist any attempt to alter the people’s mandate in Kaura Namoda South. (NAN)