Parents of 88 stranded students in Cyprus appeal to Zamfara Govt to clear debts

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Parents of 88 stranded Zamfara students studying in Cyprus have appealed for urgent intervention from Zamfara State Government to settle their debts in the country’s institutions.

Chairman of the Cyprus Students’ Parents Association, Zamfara State, Mr Ibrahim Tudu, in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday, noted that the students had been in a critical situation without a proffered solution from the state government.

“We are still appealing to Gov Dauda Lawal to settle the debt owed for our children stranded in Cyprus for them to continue their studies at various levels and disciplines,” he said.

Tudu noted that the students’ residence permits, tuition fees, and accommodation had long expired.

“All the tuition fees for our children, accommodation, residence permits and feeding have not been paid by the state government.

“We are still appealing to His Excellency to please respond positively and pay the debt,” he added.

Tudu said: “We are here to inform the general public on the true situation of our children currently stranded in Cyprus facing hardship.

“It becomes necessary for us, as parents and guardians of the students and responsible Zamfara State citizens, to comment on misinformation spread about the condition of our children.

“We are appealing again to His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Dauda Lawal, to settle the accumulated debt of the 88 students amounting to more than N1 billion,” Tudu added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senior Special Assistant to Gov Dauda Lawal, Malam Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, recently said the state government had paid ₦290 million for the students.

Jafaru-Kaura also said that the students refused to come back after the state government issued flight tickets for them to return to Nigeria.