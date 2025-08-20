PAP lauds Wigwe University’s commitment to excellence

From left: Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Regional Officer, Mr Ekwealor Aloysius; PAP Team Lead, Dr Charles Ariye, the Vice-Chancellor, Wigwe University, Prof Marwan Al-Akaidi; and Coordinator, Rivers State PAP Office, Mr Kenneth Odoko, during a visit to Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State recently.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Vice-Chancellor of Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State, Prof. Marwan Al-Akaidi, has reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to delivering world-class education, following high praise from a visiting delegation from the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

Prof. Al-Akaidi expressed gratitude to the PAP delegation for the visit and reiterated the university’s commitment to the founding vision of its late founder, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, in providing innovative and transformative education.

“Our goal is to ensure our students stand out among their peers, both locally and globally,” the Vice-Chancellor stated. He emphasized the institution’s dedication to academic excellence, leadership development, and cutting-edge research across all disciplines.

The leader of the three-member PAP team, Dr. Charles Ariye, toured the university’s state-of-the-art facilities and commended its management for creating an academic environment that rivals top institutions globally.

“With these world-class facilities, there is no reason for Nigerian students to seek education abroad,” Dr. Ariye remarked. He described Wigwe University as a “national blessing,” particularly at a time when demand for high-quality tertiary education is surging.

Mr. Kenneth Odoko, Rivers State Manager of the Amnesty Programme, applauded the university’s efforts in molding future leaders while addressing concerns about parents and guardians increasingly relying on schools to shape children’s foundational development.

The visit concluded with a tour of the campus, where the delegation witnessed firsthand the advanced infrastructure and faculty dedication to nurturing undergraduates—affectionately called the ‘Fearless Team.’

Professor Al-Akaidi, a seasoned academic and expert in Communication and Signal Processing, was joined by other members of the university management team during the interactive parley with the visiting team.

Wigwe University continues to solidify its reputation as a premier institution, bridging the gap in Nigeria’s higher education landscape and keeping talents within the country.