PAP: ICHC, Mese differ on programme implementation

PAP boss, Otuaro

The Izon Cultural Heritage Centre (ICHC) and the sole Itsekiri representative in the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Shola Mese, have expressed differing views on the scope, mandate, and inclusivity of the programme.

Dr. Mese, a security consultant, has called for what he describes as greater fairness in the allocation of PAP benefits, saying the programme should serve all Niger Delta ethnic groups equitably. He urged the PAP Administrator, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, to ensure that opportunities such as amnesty slots, scholarships, and reintegration initiatives are accessible to all intended beneficiaries.

The ICHC, led by Apostle Bodmas Kemepadei, however, maintains that the PAP is already structured to serve the entire Niger Delta. The group expressed confidence in Dr. Otuaro’s leadership, stating that since assuming office, he has worked to ensure inclusivity and align the programme with the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In a statement, the ICHC emphasised that the PAP is now in its reintegration phase, which operates based on the existing list of beneficiaries, including Itsekiris, Ijaws, Urhobos, Isokos, and others.

According to the group, this phase does not involve reopening the disarmament process or altering the established list of participants.

The statement further noted that the PAP remains a peace-building initiative for the entire Niger Delta and not an ethnic-based programme, stressing the importance of unity and collaboration among all stakeholders.