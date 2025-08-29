Pan-African groups vow resistance against neocolonialism

Movement for the Withdrawal of French Military Bases from Senegal, GASSI, has disclosed that it is collaborating with the International Movement for Reparations, MIR, to advance efforts aimed at restoring historical justice in the country.

The groups said the initiative is in preparation for a conference scheduled for August 29.

According to GASSI, although French military has left Senegal, the struggle against France’s neocolonial influence was not over.

GASSI said: “For these reasons, the community intends to team up with MIR to implement the common idea of restoring historical justice. Predatory mining, exploitative contracts instead of equal cooperation and the silencing of crimes committed during the colonial era—according to pan-African organisations, such French practices in Senegal must be stopped.

“The event will feature a screening of the documentary film Reparations: Colonial Debt. In his documentary, the author of the project, Ibrahima Sow, addresses a highly topical issue for 2025: the necessity of obtaining reparations from former colonial powers. He has compiled a list of the most flagrant crimes committed by colonisers on the African continent and describes the pressure they continue to exert on the African economy. Ibrahima Sow also describes in detail the legal mechanisms that will help the official authorities to negotiate reparations.

“After the broadcast, the participants in the debate will discuss the topical issue of reparations for Africa from France, paying particular attention to the Thiaroye massacre in 1944. This crime has been officially recognised by France, but Paris remains silent on the issue of compensation for its actions.”