Over 97% of land in Nigeria not formally titled – Minister Dangiwa

…Sanwo-Olu Unveils Lagos Digital House Numbering System

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday launched the pilot phase of the state’s Identifier Project, an advanced digital addressing system aimed at streamlining house numbering and street naming across the state.

Speaking at the unveiling, held on the sidelines of the Nigeria Land Titling, Registration and Documentation Programme (NLTRDP) in Victoria Island, Sanwo-Olu said the initiative will provide every property in Lagos with a unique digital identity, enhancing navigation, emergency response, and service delivery.

The project will begin in Ikeja next week, using QR codes and local government-specific colour codes to allow residents, officials, and service providers to access property information instantly.

“This is about using technology as an enabler to resolve land issues. If you can get a property’s address, all necessary information about it will be accessible,” Sanwo-Olu said, commending the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda for modernising land administration.

At the event, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa, revealed that over 97% of land in Nigeria is not formally titled, a situation which limits its use as collateral and reduces its market value.

He announced plans to increase land titling to 50% within 10 years, enabling states to digitise registries, integrate geographic information systems, and adopt global best practices.

Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, described the Identifier Project as a step towards modernising Lagos’ infrastructure, with potential benefits in security, revenue generation, and urban management.