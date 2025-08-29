Over 100,000 benefit from Grace Consulate’s free feeding program – Agbata 

…our feeding is open to all, no conditions attached

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Senior Pastor of Grace Network Evangelical Outreach (Grace Consulate), Lawrence Agbata ESQ, has disclosed that over 100,000 persons have benefitted from the Free Food Center.

According to him, the feeding programme of the Church is open to every member of the public with no conditions attached.

Agbata, who made the disclosure during Sunday service at 39 Chamley Street, Calabar, Cross River state, said the feeding programme has been on for more than a decade as it is a lifestyle and not a show.

He further disclosed that the church expanded the programme in November 2024 to be able to reach out to more people by making it daily.

According to him, the daily feeding outreach, which began 48 weeks ago, will turn One year in November 2025 and noted that the church wants to take the programme even further by feeding people across the 18 LGAs of the state.

His words :” The feeding programme has no religious inclinations neither is it attached to anything apart from Jesus Christ, being a member of our church is not even a condition , we open our doors and let people in to eat daily, no matter where they are coming from.

“So far in our consistent 48 weeks of opening our kitchen to feed people, over 100,000 persons have benefited from our free food center.

“It’s not a show, it’s not a handout, it’s our lifestyle, and we want to take it across the three senatorial districts of the state, to the 18 LGAs, “Our intention is making sure that not just those in Calabar benefit, but we reach out to everyone who needs food, we will make sure they are fed meals packed with high nutritional value” he said.