Our leaders should emulate Gov. Mbah – Magboh

Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

…Describes Enugu Governor as Transformative Leader

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

President of the Nigerian Community in Turkey, Prince Emre Magboh, has called on leaders across Nigeria to emulate the leadership style of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah.

Magboh said the governor’s first two years in office have brought visible changes, citing the commissioning of five ultramodern transport terminals, 80 modern bus shelters, and the introduction of 100 CNG-powered mass transit buses.

According to him, the projects reflect “a bold and visionary transformation agenda” that is positioning Enugu as a model of sustainable development and modern governance in the country.

“What we are witnessing is not just infrastructure but a clear vision that connects people, creates jobs, and strengthens public service,” Magboh stated. “I urge other Nigerian leaders to adopt similar people-centered governance.”

He further assured that the Nigerian Community in Turkey, alongside his company Afaseh Group, would continue to support initiatives that attract foreign investment and accelerate development in Enugu State.

“As an Enugu son in the diaspora, I am proud of Governor Mbah’s determination to translate vision into action,” he said, noting that recent achievements, including the launch of Enugu Air, have strengthened confidence in the state’s economic direction.