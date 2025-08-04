Our Afrobasket dominance will inspire young girls globally — D’Tigress captain ‎

D’Tigress captain Amy Okonkwo says the team’s historic AfroBasket run will inspire girls in Nigeria and beyond to embrace basketball.

Okonkwo stated this on Monday at a reception organised by President Bola Tinubu at the State House for the team after clinching a record fifth consecutive and seventh overall Afrobasket title in Côte d’Ivoire.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the D’Tigress defeated Mali 78–64 in the final of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship, continuing their unbeaten streak and continental dominance. ‎

Okonkwo, who was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and his team for the warm reception. ‎

“I just want to say on behalf of the D’Tigress that we are so, so thankful to be here today. I’m thankful that we get to represent our country.” ‎

‎”We’re thankful to be able to continue our excellence in our sport, the gift that God gave us. It means the world to us to be hosted here today.”

‎”To be able to represent our country in this way, to bring back another championship.”

She said the team’s continued success would inspire the next generation of female athletes across the world. ‎

‎”This victory will inspire young women and young girls around the world that they can one day be in our shoes.”

Okonkwo praised the team’s support system, emphasising the collective effort behind their triumph.

‎”I give thanks to every one of our staff, the GM, coach, doctors, President (NBBF), Chairman (NSC), and everybody. We thank you all for your support.”

‎”Your continuing support in lifting us higher.”

She expressed confidence that this milestone would propel the team to aim even higher on the World Cup stage.

‎”With this victory, I don’t think the sky is our limit. I think we can go beyond, and we can break barriers.”

NAN reports that with the win, D’Tigress also booked a spot at the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Berlin, Germany, scheduled for Sept. 4 to Sept. 13.

The win marks their 29th consecutive victory in AfroBasket, a streak that began in 2015 in Yaoundé, Cameroon. ‎

President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the reception, announced a reward of $100,000 for each member of the team, a flat for each, and the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON). (NAN)