Our administration committed to family values, Niger Delta development — Aiyedatiwa

…Celebrates Kuku’s mother at 90, describes her as matriarch of uncommon virtues

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening family values and accelerating development in the Niger Delta communities of the state.

Aiyedatiwa stated this at the 90th birthday celebration of Mama Keketobou Jane Kuku, mother of Hon. Kingsley Kuku, former Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and pioneer Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

He said Mama Kuku’s legacy of resilience and sacrifice aligns with his administration’s philosophy that social progress begins with strong families and cohesive communities.

Speaking through the Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Prince Olabiyi Poroye, the governor described the nonagenarian as a matriarch of uncommon virtues whose life continues to inspire her family and community.

“Mama Kuku at 90 is not just a celebration of age but of values that build society. Her strength, faith, and service are reminders of what binds our people together,” he said.

“As a government, we remain committed to protecting these values through policies that strengthen families, empower women, and uplift communities.”

Aiyedatiwa stressed that his administration would continue to invest in education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and cultural preservation to ensure that Niger Delta and riverine areas of Ondo State benefit equitably from government programmes.

He paid special tribute to Hon. Kingsley Kuku, describing him as a leader whose role in the Niger Delta peace process reflects the values instilled by his mother.

The governor also highlighted ongoing intervention projects in riverine communities through OSOPADEC, including rural electrification, scholarships for indigent students, healthcare delivery, and livelihood support for women and youths.

“Our Niger Delta communities deserve development that matches their contributions to the state and nation. The inspiration we draw from Mama’s life of sacrifice strengthens our resolve to build inclusive policies that guarantee equity and opportunity for all,” he declared.

The thanksgiving service, held at the First African Church, Arogbo, attracted dignitaries from political, religious, and community circles.

In a goodwill message, former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan praised Mama Kuku as a virtuous woman and pillar of strength whose prayers and sacrifices have uplifted her family and community.

Family members, friends, and guests extolled the nonagenarian as a role model whose 90 years of impactful living remain a blessing to her children, community, and society at large.