Otega, Kayikunmi evicted from BBNaija 10

Otega and Kayikunmi have been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 10.

The announcement was made during the live eviction show on Sunday night, hosted by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Their eviction follows that of Ibifubara and Danboskid, who were the first and second housemates to leave the reality show.

It will be recalled that Sabrina also exited the competition on Monday due to medical reasons.

With these exits, 24 housemates remain in the race for the ultimate grand prize of N150 million.

Vanguard News