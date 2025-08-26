Osun APC to Adeleke: Tell NULGE to stop sympathy strike

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

…We’ll soon respond — Govt

By Shina Abubbakar

OSOGBO— THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, yesterday, urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to call the leadership of the National Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, to end the ongoing sympathy strike and return governance to the grassroots.

Recall that NULGE in Osun State had, since February this year, closed down the Local Government Council Secretariats across the state, as APC and PDP battle for control of the councils, citing the safety of its members.

However, the APC, in a statement by its Director of Media and Information, Mr Kola Olabisi, accused Governor Adeleke of sponsoring such a strike at the expense of the people at the grassroots.

He also berated Governor Adeleke for failing to tell the public that he directed NULGE to stop its services across the council areas of the state, plunging grassroots residents into unnecessary suffering.

He said: “What could be the rationale behind a state chief executive sponsoring a strike of the council workers against his own government for a selfish reason when it is known to all and sundry that such a protest would affect the people negatively at the grassroots level?

“The stakeholders in the Osun State project, both from within and outside the state, should impress it on Governor Adeleke that it is only an act of wickedness and lack of empathy on the part of the governor that could make him embark on such an unpopular and anti-democratic route.

“The sponsored interest groups who have been labelling President Bola Tinubu for being responsible for the inability of the council chairmen to access the accumulated local government allocations from the federation account should redirect their plea to Governor Adeleke to release the NULGE to resume work in all the local government councils.

“With the NULGE staff on a sympathy strike with Governor Adeleke, there are no local government workers who would prepare the salaries of the traditional rulers in the state.

“If only for the sake of the royal fathers in the state, Governor Adeleke should sheathe his sword and allow the NULGE to call off their sympathy strike”, he said.

When contacted, the Governor’s spokesperson, Mr Olawale Rasheed, said he would react soon.