Osun 2026: APC aspirants unelectable – Adeleke’s aide

By Shina Abubakar

The governorship aspirants under the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State have been described as a set of unelectable persons ahead of the 2026 governorship election in the state.

This was disclosed by Governor Ademola Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, in a statement issued on Thursday in Osogbo.

He faulted attacks on Governor Adeleke by Senator Omisore, Ajibola Bashiru, and Dotun Babayemi, accusing them of launching their political campaigns on the wrong note by attacking a sitting governor with an approval and popularity rating of over 75 percent.

“From A to Z, Osun APC guber aspirants are politically deficient politicians who cannot by any stretch of imagination match the sterling records of Governor Ademola Adeleke in less than three years in office or pose any electoral threat to the re-election of the Governor in 2026.

“Senator Omisore must first thank Governor Adeleke for constructing the road that passes through his family’s house at Ile Ife, which was left unattended for years under his watch. At the very least, the Governor should be appreciated for this alone.

“Ile Ife people may also want to know why Ife stadium and waterworks were abandoned, even when Senator Omisore has all the opportunities to complete them. Tales of abandoned projects raise numerous questions about the senator’s public service record.

“Ife people appreciate the major infra development Governor Adeleke is bringing to Ile Ife through several internal roads and the flyover that are opening up the economic heart of Ifeland. At one point, Senator Omisore visited the flyover site and took pictures, a sign that he should be proud of the Governor.

“The enlightened people of Osun won’t place a bet on a person of Senator Omisore’s record. Even his party will not field an unelectable politician to face a popular leader like Governor Adeleke.

“Another APC aspirant, Prince Dotun Babayemi, with weak political footing, entered the race with a public gaffe by condemning the massive infra projects at Osogbo. By that ill-advised rhetoric, Osogbo people must have marked the Gbongan politician for electoral punishment now and in the future.

“A collapsed bridge divided the ancient town of Gbongon by 2022 when Governor Adeleke assumed office. Not only was the bridge reconstructed, but critical road projects were executed. The traditional council commended the Governor for his thoughtfulness. Prince Babayemi cannot claim ignorance.

“The other aspirant from Ikire, Bola Oyebamiji, is a political neophyte attempting to ride on the back of another politician who was defeated while serving as an incumbent governor. Aside from having anti-labor records, several media reports confirm his ineptitude as the current boss of the National Inland Waterways Authority.

“None of the listed aspirants and others from the APC have the goodwill, the records of achievements and the entrenched political structure of Governor Ademola Adeleke”, the Spokesperson said.

Vanguard News