OSKA Aiyeleso: Driving Agribusiness Transformation Through Innovation, Mechanization and Youth Inclusion

By Jimoh Babatunde

OSKA Olaoluwaseyi Aiyeleso, widely known as OSKA, is a distinguished business leader and development strategist with over 30 years of experience across FMCG, oil and gas, and public enterprise development. As MD/CEO of Agbeyewa Farms, he is championing food security, youth empowerment, and sustainable agribusiness transformation in Nigeria.

In this interview, OSKA shares insights on Agbeyewa’s operational model, mechanization, youth engagement, and the future of agriculture in Nigeria.

Agbeyewa’s Four-Pillar Model: Cultivation to Agro-Trading

“Our operations run on four key pillars: Cultivation, Aggregation, Processing, and Agro-Trading,” OSKA begins.

Currently, Agbeyewa is focused on the Cultivation and Aggregation phases. “We’ve cultivated over 1,700 hectares since our inception in 2022. This year, we aim to cultivate 5,000 hectares across our farms in Ipao, Iyemero, and Gede communities,” he says.

Through a partnership with the Ekiti State Government, Agbeyewa signed a 10-year MoU to cultivate 100,000 hectares of cassava, combining their own cultivation with smallholder farmer aggregation across Ekiti and neighboring states.

“We have about 1,000 outgrowers in our database, 20 of whom we currently trade with, each managing around 10 hectares. The goal is to scale up and expand to other communities and states,” OSKA explains.

The Ingrower-Outgrower Advantage

Agbeyewa’s inclusive farming model empowers local farmers through its Ingrower and Outgrower schemes.

“Ingrowers give us access to land and in exchange, we provide land clearing, ploughing, planting, and even harvesting. Each farmer is allocated a hectare, with guaranteed offtake at market prices,” says OSKA.

In 2023, Agbeyewa recorded 25 tons per hectare yield—far above the Southwest average of 6–7 tons. This translates to ₦1.75 million in profit per hectare after costs.

The farms also provide access to eight high-yield cassava stem varieties, agronomic training, and technical support. “We have expanded from four to eight varieties, including Ayaya, TME 419, Obasanjo 1 & 2, Game Changer, and Renewed Hope.”

Mechanization as a Game-Changer

Mechanization has transformed Agbeyewa’s efficiency. “In our first year, we used just two bulldozers and five tractors. By 2024, we imported over 20 high-powered tractors from the U.S. and now operate 10 bulldozers on-site,” OSKA reveals.

“We currently run at 70% mechanization, supported by an in-house technical team for maintenance. This shift has reduced costs and increased scale.”

Agbeyewa also adopted drone technology for herbicide application, mechanical harvesters, and invested in 40,000-litre water tankers and irrigation systems, enabling year-round cultivation. “Between January and March 2025—a dry season—we cultivated nearly 80 hectares, which was previously impossible,” he adds.

Employment and Youth Engagement

From just 4 staff in 2022, Agbeyewa now employs over 300 direct staff and 1,400 farm workers, many of whom are from surrounding communities.

“We provide free transportation and allow some workers to run their own farms. This initiative helps them support their families and reinvest in their future.”

A notable collaboration with the NYSC has seen over 30 corps members deployed to Agbeyewa farms, each earning ₦100,000 monthly. “We retained 21 from last year. It’s part of our strategy to groom young agripreneurs,” says OSKA.

Partnerships Driving Impact

Agbeyewa works with government agencies such as the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, NALDA, NADF, and USAID. A landmark contract with the Ekiti State Government, signed in the U.S. in 2023, set the framework for the 100,000-hectare cassava cultivation project.

“We’ve also partnered with EKIPA, Ministry of Lands, and the Ministry of Agriculture to facilitate land access, regulatory compliance, and infrastructure development.”

CSR and Community Engagement

Agbeyewa’s CSR footprint is growing. The Agbeyewa Football Competition for secondary schools fosters youth development through sports, while the Annual Traditional Rulers’ Retreat empowers monarchs—many of them farmers—with modern agricultural knowledge.

“To maintain transparency and community trust, we’ve appointed nine Community Liaison Officers (CLOs), all locals, to serve as bridges between us and the host communities.”

Plans are also underway for a school project in one of the host communities, which will be named after Agbeyewa Farms.

Future Plans: Agbeyewa as a City of Agriculture

“Our future is clear,” OSKA states. “We aim to fully integrate cultivation, processing, aggregation, and agro-trading under one ecosystem.”

Agbeyewa has acquired 47 hectares for an agro-processing facility that will produce starch, flour, ethanol, garri, noodles, and more from cassava. “It will process up to 300 tons per day and further scale our impact,” OSKA says.

Plans also include developing a residential estate for workers, directors’ villas, schools, grocery stores, markets, and even a 3-star hotel for guests and investors.

From Ekiti to the World

“Agbeyewa is not just for Ekiti,” OSKA concludes. “We are expanding to Oyo, Ogun, and even holding talks with stakeholders in Botswana. We’ve built a model that works—now, it’s time to take it nationwide and global.”