Osimhen joins Galatasaray in record €75m deal from Napoli

Turkish champions, Galatasaray, have completed the permanent signing of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli in a deal worth €75 million—setting a new Turkish transfer record.

The 26-year-old, who was pivotal to Napoli’s Serie A title win in 2023, spent last season on loan at the Istanbul-based club, netting an impressive 26 goals in 30 league matches to help secure their 25th Super Lig crown.

Osimhen’s absence from Napoli’s pre-season training earlier in the week hinted at an imminent move, as final details of the deal were being ironed out.

Despite returning to Italy with the Scudetto winners, Osimhen did not feature in manager Antonio Conte’s plans for the upcoming campaign, prompting swift action from Galatasaray to secure his services permanently.

Negotiations between both clubs had dragged on for weeks, primarily due to disagreements over payment structure, but a breakthrough was reached on Thursday.

The transfer fee surpasses any previously paid by a Turkish club, making Osimhen Galatasaray’s most expensive signing in history.

Napoli have since bolstered their squad with the addition of Belgian midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City.