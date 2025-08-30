OPHK Troops eliminate 20 terrorists in week-long operations

…sieze truck loaded with fertilizer intended for making IEDs

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of the Joint Task Force, North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ (OPHK), with close air support by the Air Component and support of local security outfits have eliminated no fewer than 20 suspected members of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists after a week-long successful operations across areas of engagement.

The Troops also recovered several arms and ammunition as well as intercepted a truck loaded with 242 bags of fertilizer believed to be for delivery to terrorists, who use it to make Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

According to a Security personnel attached to the OPHK in Borno state, who pleaded to be unanimous on Sunday morning, revealed that, the operations cut across the general areas of Gujba, Gubio, Sabsawa, Whumtakum in Chibok LGA, Mandarari in Konduga LGA, Gajigana in Magumeri LGA, Konduga, Banki and Loskori Kura in Mafa local government areas of Borno state, saw over 20 terrorists neutralized across OPHK Sectors, while several terrorists’ logistics suppliers and collaborators have been arrested.

“In a pragmatic effort to rid the North East region of terrorists, troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), under close air support by the Air Component and support of local security outfits, have sustained coordinated operations against JAS/ISWAP terrorists, with significant results between 23 – 30 August 2025.

“The deliberate operations cutting across the general areas of Gujba, Gubio, Sabsawa, Whumtakum in Chibok LGA, Mandarari in Konduga LGA, Gajigana in Magumeri LGA, Konduga, Banki and Loskori Kura in Mafa LGA, saw over 20 terrorists neutralized across OPHK Sectors, while several terrorists’ logistics suppliers and collaborators have been arrested.

“Troops in the course of the operations, recovered several terrorists’ AK-47 rifles, Rocket Propelled Grenade tubes and bombs, terrorists logistics items and a large cashe of 7.62mm ammunition.

“They also safely detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and intercepted 242 bags of NPK fertiliser believed to be for delivery to terrorists, who use it to make IEDs.

“The week-long offensives and strangulation efforts by the motivated troops, have continued to deny terrorists’ freedom to operate, creating an enabling environment for socio-economic activities to thrive in the North East.

“The military high command, has commended troops for their determination and dexterity, assuring them of unwavering support to sustain the fight against insurgency”. The Source stated. End