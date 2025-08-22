Open Letter to Hon. Aminu Sulaiman Goro: A call to return to your roots, serve Bagwai LGA

Dear Hon. Comrade Aminu Sulaiman Goro, we write to you with great respect and admiration for your outstanding service to the people of Fagge Federal Constituency over the past 12 years.

Your tenure as a member of the House of Representatives has been nothing short of transformative, marked by unparalleled achievements in job creation, infrastructure development, education, and empowerment for women and youth. Your accessibility, humility, and dedication to grassroots politics have set a benchmark for leadership in Kano State and beyond.

While we celebrate your remarkable legacy in Fagge, we, the Concerned Forum of Bagwai Local Government, humbly call upon you to return to your roots— Rimin Dako, your ancestral town and one of the 10 wards that constitute Bagwai Local Government—to extend your transformative leadership to your place of origin. Bagwai has long suffered from poor governance, inadequate representation, and the mismanagement of its abundant human and natural resources by selfish and incapacitated leaders.

Our people yearn for a leader of your calibre—one who is proven, compassionate, and capable of turning challenges into opportunities. Your return to Bagwai would not only bridge the gap of quality representation but also allow you to replicate and expand upon the successes you achieved in Fagge. Imagine the impact of your empowerment programs, educational initiatives, and infrastructure projects in a community that has been neglected for far too long.

Bagwai is ripe for development, and your wealth of experience, influence, and unwavering commitment to service can ignite the change we desperately need. Honourable Sir, we urge you to share your leadership with Bagwai, where your journey began in Rimin Dako.

By answering this call, you will not only uplift your homeland but also cement your legacy as a true statesman who served his people at every level. The time is now. Bagwai awaits you with open arms and high hopes. Come home, Hon. Goro, and let us build a brighter future together.

* Dan’ana, writes on behalf of Bagwai LGA Concerned Forum