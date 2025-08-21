OPC faults Galadima on allegations of ethnic bias against Tinubu, Obasanjo

…urges unity amidst tensions

By Adeola Badru

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has defended its position against allegations of ethnic bias involving President Bola Tinubu and former President Olusegun Obasanjo in a firm response to claims made by a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima.

The national Public Relations Officer of the group, Akin Adesina, made this known on Thursday during a press conference held at Orita-Aperin in Ibadan.

Galadima had suggested on a live television programme that President Tinubu and Obasanjo were complicit in fostering tensions between the Yoruba and Hausa communities.

His assertions stemmed from historical events surrounding the OPC’s activities in Ilorin, Kwara State, between 1999 and 2000, where he claimed there was an invasion aimed at uprooting Fulani structures.

Adesina challenged these allegations, stating, “These accusations are not only unfounded but also reflect a misunderstanding of the historical context.”

He explained the demographic makeup of Kwara State, asserting, “With 70 per cent of the population being of Yoruba descent, there is no need for external mobilisation for their interests, particularly in a region governed by local traditions.”

Revisiting a significant incident in October 2000, Adesina recounted how Fulani herdsmen invaded farms in Saki, leading to a devastating loss of crops and lives.

He recalled the response from northern leaders, including the late President Buhari, who accused locals of violence against herdsmen.

“Those accusations were proven false by local security reports that indicated the herdsmen as the aggressors,” he noted.

The OPC’s spokesperson questioned Galadima’s motivations in dragging Obasanjo and Tinubu into the complex historical narrative.

“What relevance does this have to the present? It seems that Galadima is attempting to mislead the public,” Adesina stated.

He further highlighted Obasanjo’s record as a nationalist, recalling that he had previously sought to curb the OPC’s influence when he deemed it a potential threat to national security.

“Galadima’s claims ignore the reality of Obasanjo’s leadership and his commitment to national unity,” Adesina asserted.

The OPC urged Galadima to reconsider his approach, stating, “As a statesman, we expect more constructive contributions rather than divisive rhetoric that threatens the fabric of our nation.”

Adesina emphasised the need for unity and understanding among all ethnic groups in Nigeria, calling for dialogue over discord.