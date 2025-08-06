Only NPC can issue birth, death certificates – Commissioner

The National Population Commission (NPC) has said that only the commission has the constitutional mandate to issue birth, death, and attestation certificates in Nigeria.

Mrs Blessyn Brume-Ataguba, Federal Commissioner representing Delta State in NPC, made the clarification on Wednesday in Asaba while addressing journalists.

She said, ”As a way of reaching out to the audience, only the NPC has the constitutional mandate to issue birth, death certificates and change of name.

”No other agency has the mandate to do so. It is our constitutional responsibility that you get birth certificates, death certificates and change of name from the NPC. ”

“Hospitals and other institutions do not have the constitutional rights to issue these certificates. Many people are not aware of the development.

”The attestation certificates are issued for those above the age of 17.

”We might even lower that age because of the experiences we are having. But that would come later.

”Only the NPC can issue you with authentic certificates that you need for traveling or any other purpose as the case may be,” she said.

Brume-Ataguba also emphasised that NPC does not issue certificates at street corners or by unknown individuals.

According to her, NPC has various registration centers in the 25 local government areas’ headquarters in Delta.

”Certificates are issued by NPC staff holding NPC identity cards. If in doubt, visit our state office here in Asaba to acquire your certificates, ” she said.

She urged members of the public to follow the advice to avoid double expenses and waste of time.