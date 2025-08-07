Only 1 in 3 babies exclusively breastfed in Nigeria – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF ) says that only one out of every three babies is exclusively breastfed for up to six months in Nigeria.

UNICEF’s Chief of Enugu Field Office, Mrs. Juliet Chiluwe, said this while addressing journalists in a virtual meeting in Owerri on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was part of the activities marking World Breastfeeding Week, observed from August 1 to August 7.

The theme for the 2025 Edition is: “Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems.”

Chiluwe described breastfeeding as “a cornerstone of child survival, growth and healthy development”, and said that the year’s theme underscored the urgent need to build lasting systems that support mothers to breastfeed.

She, however, expressed satisfaction that over 90 per cent of Nigerian women have breastfed their babies.

She also commended the 10 states of Lagos, Kwara, Ekiti, Oyo, Cross River, Kaduna, Niger, Ondo, Enugu and Plateau for extending paid maternity leave for up to six months for public workers.

According to her, the extension will serve as an incentive for improved and efficient breastfeeding, as it is expected to reduce the pressure on lactating mothers to return to work.

“Breast milk is all a baby needs for the first six months; no substitutes compare.

“Mothers need time, support and protection from families, workplaces, communities and the government,” she said.

Chiluwe called for the establishment of breastfeeding corners in workplaces to give mothers a dignified and convenient space to breastfeed.

She added that working mothers could successfully breastfeed with the right support.

Also speaking, UNICEF’s Social Behavioral Change Specialist for the Enugu field office, Dr. Hillary Ozor, called on all stakeholders to take action on agenda-setting for breastfeeding.

“We should set the agenda, and the media can lead the call for action on breastfeeding.

“A clear sign of love for my child is to exclusively breastfeed my child,” she said.

