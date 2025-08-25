Onjeh congratulates Emberger on emergence as Benue Assembly Speaker

Former Chairman of the Governing Board of PRODA and 2023 APC senatorial candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has congratulated Rt. Hon. Alfred Emberger on his election as the new Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly.

Emberger emerged Speaker following the resignation of his predecessor, Rt. Hon. Aondona Dajoh, who stepped down in a letter dated August 24, 2025, citing that his decision was taken “in good faith and in the best interest of the state.”

In a congratulatory message on Monday, Onjeh praised the Assembly for swiftly resolving its internal disputes and reinstating previously suspended members, including Emberger, which enabled them to participate in the election.

“The prompt lifting of the suspension earlier imposed on four members, including Emberger, and their subsequent reinstatement and participation in the election, reflected a commendable spirit of reconciliation and political accommodation,” he said.

Onjeh advised the new Speaker to prioritise uniting the House so it can deliver effectively on its legislative mandate.

“The House must now concentrate on its core functions: making sound laws, strengthening institutions of governance, and giving Governor Hyacinth Alia the required legislative support to actualise his vision for the state,” he said.

Calling on all members to rally behind the new leadership, Onjeh urged an end to the turbulence that had trailed the administration since inception, including the earlier refusal to screen commissioner nominees.

“It is time to move forward. There should be no victor and no vanquished. The new Speaker must carry every member along,” he added.

While affirming the need for separation of powers, Onjeh maintained that constructive engagement among the legislature, executive and judiciary is crucial to sustainable development.

He advised the Assembly to adopt “dialogue and discreet engagement” as its guiding approach, warning against resorting to public confrontations.

“On sensitive matters, the House should prioritise internal deliberations and liaise privately with relevant arms of government to iron out differences amicably. This will prevent unnecessary tension and strained relationships,” he said.

Expressing confidence in Emberger’s leadership, Onjeh urged him to run an inclusive administration and strengthen the Assembly’s role as “a formidable pillar of democracy and good governance in Benue State.”

Vanguard News