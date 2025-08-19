Oneway targets African retail transformation with smart platform

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — Nigerian technology startup Oneway has launched its AI-driven “smart retailer” platform, introducing an integrated retail management solution aimed at improving shopping experiences and boosting operational efficiency for businesses.

The launch took place at Lami Spot Restaurant, Maraba, located on the outskirts of Abuja.

The platform combines mobile self-checkout, AI-powered inventory management, and a unified point-of-sale (POS) system. According to the developers, the solution is designed to reduce waiting times, streamline retail operations, and enhance transaction security.

In a company statement, Oneway described common retail challenges the platform aims to address, including long queues, stockouts, and time-consuming manual inventory reconciliation.

Founders Ogbonna Vitalis and Kenechukwu Arionye emphasized the importance of integration in solving these challenges. The system allows customers to scan items as they shop, view their totals in real-time, and make instant payments—helping to eliminate checkout delays. Retailers benefit from live inventory tracking, sales analytics, and centralized control across multiple outlets.

“Our goal is to simplify shopping for customers while giving retailers smart tools to manage their businesses more effectively,” said Vitalis.

The company says its long-term vision is to align African retail practices with global standards by offering efficient, user-friendly solutions tailored to local markets.

“The Lami Spot deployment is just the beginning,” Arionye noted. “We want to make advanced retail tools more accessible to African businesses, without the high costs and complexity often associated with imported systems.”

Security is also a major focus of the platform. Led by Onyekachi Eze, a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), the company has implemented end-to-end encryption, real-time threat monitoring, and strict access controls to protect user data and transactions.

“Trust is essential,” Eze said. “We designed the platform to meet modern security standards, ensuring both retailers and shoppers can interact with confidence.”

With the Abuja launch, Oneway hopes to expand across Nigeria and beyond, positioning itself as a key player in Africa’s growing digital retail ecosystem.