One year after NAOC acquisition, we’ve achieved phenomenal results – Tinubu

By Adesina Wahab

The Group Chief Executive, Oando Group, Mr Jubril Wale Tinubu, has said that one year after the group acquired Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) from the Italian energy company, Eni, it has achieved phenomenal results.

Speaking about the acquisition,Tinubu in a statement from his media office, said, ‘’In just 365 days, we’ve achieved phenomenal results.

“Long-dormant pipelines are back, running with uptime consistently above 90%. Critical assets across four states – twelve flow stations, two power plants, and one of Nigeria’s largest gas processing hubs, are delivering uninterrupted value.

“None of this happened by chance. It took the trust of investors, financiers, regulators, the collaboration of our host communities, and the unwavering commitment of the staff of Oando, to deliver this transition. Thanks for your support and trust.”

Last August, the oil and gas sector witnessed a deft move by Tinubu as his company bought 100 percent stake in NAOC.

As expected, the acquisition of 100 percent of the shareholding interest in the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) from the Italian energy company, Eni, has not only placed Oando as an undisputed leader in the sector, it has significantly reshaped Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The feat by the serial entrepreneur is a solid testament to his visionary contributions to Nigeria’s, and Africa’s economy.