Ondo SDP sacks State Secretary over alleged misconduct

…Akinyan Describes Allegations as Baseless

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has relieved its State Secretary, Comrade Jimmy Akinyan, of his duties over alleged misconduct.

This was disclosed by the State Chairman of the party, Mr. Gbenga Akinbuli, during a media briefing held in Akure, the state capital.

According to Akinbuli, a recent stakeholders’ meeting of the party reviewed concerns related to Comrade Akinyan’s conduct and concluded that his actions were inconsistent with the party’s principles. He cited issues such as alleged insubordination and actions perceived to be against the party’s interest.

To address the matter further, the party has set up a five-member disciplinary committee chaired by the State Legal Adviser to investigate the allegations and make recommendations on Akinyan’s continued membership.

In the interim, Mr. Femi Ikoyi has been appointed as Acting State Secretary of the party.

Akinbuli noted that the decision was part of broader efforts to ensure discipline and reposition the SDP as a credible opposition party in the state.

Reacting to his removal, Mr. Jimmy Akinyan dismissed the allegations as unfounded and described the decision as lacking merit.

In a brief response, he urged members and supporters of the party to remain calm and focused, adding that the SDP remains committed to providing a strong alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state’s forthcoming elections.